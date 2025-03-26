Balasore: People in villages within a 2.5 km radius of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) will be evacuated to designated shelters for safety reasons as part of preparations for a missile trial from Launch Complex 3 at Chandipur, a DRDO base, March 26 (Wednesday).

A meeting on the evacuation plans was held Tuesday under the chairmanship of District Collector S Mayur Vikash. Around 3,200 people from six villages will be shifted to three temporary shelters until the missile testing is completed, reports said.

According to reports, 1,150 residents from Jaydevkasaba Pahi and Sahajannagar Pahi will be evacuated and sheltered at the Jaydev Kasaba multipurpose cyclone center. Similarly, 1,135 people from Khadu Pahi and Kusumuli Pahi will be moved to the Khadu cyclone center, while about 915 residents from Bhimpur Pahi and Tundra Pahi will be shifted to the Bhimpur multipurpose cyclone center.

Residents have been informed about the relocation through public announcements. The evacuation process will begin at 6 am, and they will remain in temporary shelters until the mission is completed. The evacuees will be provided with breakfast, lunch, and monetary compensation, which will be transferred to eligible individuals’ bank accounts by 11 am.

Around 100 district administration officials have been deployed to ensure a smooth evacuation process, and authorities have urged residents to cooperate, reports added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Prasad, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sudhakar Nayak, Nilgiri Sub-Collector Subhashree Rath, and in-charge Balasore Sub-Collector Madhusmita Samantaray were among others present at the meeting.

