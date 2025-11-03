Bhubaneswar: Despondent over the state government’s inaction on their long-pending demands, the Odisha Veterinary Service Association (OVSA) announced it will launch a non-cooperation movement from November 3 across the state.

OVSA president Jadunath Parida said, “The association has been protesting for 69 days, wearing black uniforms, to press for cadre restructuring similar to human doctors, inclusion in DACP and NPA schemes at the central level, and comprehensive reforms in the veterinary service system. Despite repeated appeals over the past four years, the government has neither addressed these demands nor engaged in meaningful discussions with the veterinarians.”

Out of the 12 demands put forward by the association, cadre restructuring and legalisation of unsanctioned leave remain unfulfilled, while other demands are aimed at strengthening people-centric animal husbandry services. The association claims the government’s apathy has demoralised veterinary officers, even as the state pushes initiatives to protect animals and develop the cattle sector.

OVSA general secretary Sankarsana Mahunta said, “As part of the upcoming non-cooperation movement, veterinarians will wear black badges and refrain from using their personal equipment — including mobile phones, vehicles, computers, and other tools essential for official work — in government duties. While the association assures that core veterinary services will not be disrupted immediately, there are concerns that the implementation of various people-oriented schemes could be affected.”

OVSA has warned that if the government fails to address their demands promptly, the movement will intensify, and the government will bear responsibility for any resulting issues in the veterinary sector.