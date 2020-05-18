Puri: The ‘Patitapaban Bana’ atop the “Nilachakra” of Jagannath Temple in Puri was blown away Monday afternoon due to the effects of approaching cyclone ‘Amphan’.

Two different theories on the incident are doing the rounds. A section of people claimed it as a bad omen while others said that restriction on entry of devotees in the temple to be the reason behind the incident.

Notably, the state relief commissioner (SRC) said 12 coastal and adjoining districts including Puri have been put on high alert and asked the district administrations to make required preparedness for effective handling of the situation. The districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur have been instructed to remain fully prepared for the approaching calamity.

The Puri District Administration has also issued an high alert for all the blocks especially Astaranga, Kakatpur, Gop and Konark blocks Sunday for tackling of the impending cyclone.

PNN