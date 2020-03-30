Daringbadi: In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus and develop awareness about the dreaded disease, officials of the Kandhamal district administration and police are visiting remote villages. They are asking the residents of these villages to take an oath that they will follow the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The police especially have been very proactive in this block which is a popular tourist destination. They are continuously keeping a watch on the residents so that the lockdown is implemented properly.

Monday, a police team led by inspector-in-charge (IIC) Koushik Majhi and SI Anil Kumar Debata visited remote villages like Badabanga, Sikaketa, Jungleghara and Padunbadi. They conducted an awareness campaign among the villagers, instructing them how to wash their hands and the importance of staying at home. They also explained to the villagers the proper meaning of ‘social distancing’ and ‘breaking the chain’. Police also told the people that those who have returned from other states should stay in self-isolation for 14 days.

The police also shut down shops, roadside eateries and makeshift kiosks in Daringbadi, Simanbadi, Kirikuti, Partamaha and Sriniketa localities. However, grocery shops, medicine stores and vegetable kiosks were spared and they remained open. Police also broke up informal gatherings asking people to remain indoors as it is safe for them.

PNN