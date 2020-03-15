Amritsar: A 41-year-old Punjab native, returning to Amritsar from Malaysia, was declared dead after his flight landed here, officials said Sunday.

The man has been identified as Hukam Singh. His flight reached here late Saturday night. Hukum belonged to Gande village of Gurdaspur district.

Amritsar’s Civil Surgeon Parbdeep Kaur Johal said Hukum’s body has been kept in the government hospital here. It will be handed over to his family after post-mortem, she said.

Dr Johal said immediately after landing of the flight, the passenger was shifted to a hospital near the airport, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. The exact cause of his death will be known only after the post-mortem, she added.

According to the family of the deceased, during travel in the flight, Hukum is believed to have suffered a sudden chest pain and subsequently a message was conveyed to the international airport authorities here and an ambulance was kept ready before the flight landed.

Immediately after the landing of the flight at the airport here, the family members shifted Hukum in an ambulance to a private hospital near the airport. However by then it was too late as Hukum had already breathed his last.

