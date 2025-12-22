New Delhi: India openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, along with pacer Arshdeep Singh, have been named in Punjab’s 18-man Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

Alongside the trio, the squad also includes Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar and Krish Bhagat.

Punjab, who were last season’s quarterfinalists, are slotted in Elite Group C and will begin their campaign against Maharashtra December 24, playing all seven league matches in Jaipur. The league-stage fixtures conclude January 8, three days before India’s first ODI.

Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep’s availability, however, remains unclear, as India are scheduled to play three ODIs against New Zealand starting January 11, followed by five T20Is from January 21.

Gill, who was dropped from the T20I squad for the T20 World Cup and the New Zealand T20Is, will captain the ODI side, while Abhishek and Arshdeep are part of the T20I squad.

With a three-week gap between India’s final T20I against South Africa in Ahmedabad December 19 and the opening ODI against New Zealand January 11, 2026, in Vadodara, this window can be utilised by all India players to play in the 50-over domestic competition for their respective states.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant had already been included in Delhi’s probables list, and the duo will be available for Delhi till India’s ODI series against New Zealand happens from January 11 to 17, 2026. Meanwhile, former skipper Rohit Sharma was also named in the Mumbai squad for the first two Vijay Hazare Trophy games.

Punjab’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad:

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Anmolpreet Singh, Uday Saharan, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora (wk), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Gourav Choudhary, Sukhdeep Bajwa

IANS