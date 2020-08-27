Puri: The Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided Thursday to cover three gates of the temple with exquisitely designed silver sheets. They took this decision after a devotee donated a large amount of silver, SJTA sources informed Thursday.

The Kalahata Dwar, Beharana Dwar and Jayabijaya Dwar of the Jagannath temple will be decorated. The preparation of designs for the three doors is underway. The designs are being done on the advices of senior local craftsmen.

The final decision regarding the approval of designs will be taken by the temple managing committee, Puri Jagannath temple Administrator (Development) Ajay Kumar Jena said.

Notably, the temple administration had earlier geared up for beautification works in and around Singhadwar where Nanguli, Bada Akhada, Emar, Mangu and Sanachhata mutts were demolished.

Buildings and other concrete structures coming under the 75-metre heritage zone area have been demolished.

PNN