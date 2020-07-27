Khurda: Khurda district continued to see an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases after 223 fresh cases were reported Monday.

Hundreds of returnees from other states have been put under quarantine here.

Amidst the ongoing efforts to contain the spread the disease, a shocking incident has come to the fore. An official at a quarantine facility under Chilika block in the district allegedly demanded bribe from inmates.

Also read: Overwhelmed by service, returnees present sarees to cooks of a quarantine centre in Ganjam

A video pertaining to the illegal activity has gone viral on social media. The video features the accused official demanding bribe from an Odia returnee. He is seen totaling on a calculator and demanding Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 from the inmate against a stay of 14 days. The official concerned even forced the inmate to part ways with his money by threatening him.

On being contacted, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director Diganta Routray said, “The viral video under reference will be verified. Additional project director DRDA has been directed accordingly. There is provision for keeping Odias who are returning from other states at quarantine centres free of charges”.

Similarly, foreign expatriates are advised to stay in home quarantine. In cases where returnees express their inability for this quarantine arrangements have been made available to them, Routray added.

PNN