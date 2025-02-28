Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways set a remarkable record during the Maha Kumbh by operating over 15,000 trains in just 42 days, far surpassing the initial target of 13,500 trains. The record-breaking achievement included special trains, designed to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims traveling from across the country. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) played a crucial role in this remarkable effort by facilitating the travel of thousands of devotees from Odisha.

A total of 60 special trains were operated from 25 key cities and towns across the state, ensuring seamless connectivity for pilgrims making the spiritually significant journey. ECoR officials highlighted the extensive planning and execution that went into arranging these special services. Dedicated trains were scheduled from major cities such as Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Khurda Road, as well as other important railway hubs, including Brahmapur, Balugaon, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Jakhapura, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendujhargarh, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, and Rayagada. These trains ensured that devotees from different parts of Odisha had convenient access to Prayagraj without disruptions.

To accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims, Indian Railways implemented additional measures, including keeping extra rakes on standby near Prayagraj. This proactive approach allowed for the swift deployment of additional train services, particularly after the Maha Shivaratri Snan, one of the most significant bathing occasions during the Kumbh. The railway administration worked tirelessly to manage the surging passenger demand, ensuring a smooth, safe, and comfortable journey for millions of travelers. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw personally oversaw operations, while the chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, monitored and coordinated the large-scale transportation plan. Their leadership, along with the relentless efforts of railway staff, ensured that all necessary arrangements were in place to handle the unprecedented volume of passengers. Beyond just increasing the number of trains, Indian Railways took extensive measures to enhance the overall travel experience. Ticketing facilities were streamlined to minimize delays, and security arrangements were bolstered at major boarding stations and en route to Prayagraj.

Additionally, shelters and other passenger amenities were provided at key transit points to offer pilgrims a comfortable travel experience, particularly during peak pilgrimage days such as Maha Shivaratri. The successful operation of over 15,000 trains, including the 60 special services from Odisha, underscored Indian Railways’ unwavering commitment to ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling journey for devotees. By responding to the dynamic needs of the Maha Kumbh with efficiency and dedication, the railway authorities set a new benchmark in large-scale pilgrimage transportation.