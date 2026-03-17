Chhatrapur: A railway employee was found dead inside a well near National Highway 16 at Laxmipur village under Ganjam police limits Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Arabinda Behera, a resident of Hillpatna under Gosaninuagaon police limits in Berhampur.

According to police, locals spotted the body floating inside a dug well near the highway and alerted authorities.

Inspector-In-Charge Sumitra Patra of Ganjam police station, along with an assistant sub-inspector, fire service personnel from Chhatrapur and forensic team members, reached the spot and recovered the body.

Police said Behera was working as a senior education extension officer in Bhubaneswar. A case has been registered at Ganjam police station, and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of death, Patra said.

Officials said the incident is suspected to be a case of murder, though the exact circumstances will be known only after completion of the investigation.

The body was later sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for post-mortem examination in the presence of the deceased’s family members.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family for last rites, police said.