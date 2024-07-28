Los Angeles: Actor Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Doctor Doom in a new ‘Avengers’ movie titled ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The upcoming film will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The duo is set to helm two new ‘Avengers’ films — ‘Doomsday’, which will introduce Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom, and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, reports variety.com.

Downey’s return as the villainous Victor von Doom has come as a massive shock to the fandom, including the ecstatic audience at Marvel’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

The star made a triumphant appearance in Hall H to talk about his return.

The actor’s first appearance as the super-genius Tony Stark was in 2008’s ‘Iron Man‘, which was the first instalment in the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe devised by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

In his over a decade-long journey in the MCU, Downey reprised the role in 10 films, including ‘Iron Man 2‘, ‘Iron Man 3‘, ‘The Incredible Hulk‘, ‘The Avengers‘, ‘Captain America: Civil War‘, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘, ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘, and ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, which featured the death of Iron Man.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige emphasised to Vanity Fair last December that he had no interest in undermining Downey’s emotional exit.

IANS