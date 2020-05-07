Rourkela: A man and his 11-year-old son who sustained critical burn injuries after the gas cylinder in their kitchen exploded May 4 died Wednesday night. They were undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased were identified as Ajodhya Sahu and his son Gudu. They were residing in Sector-5 of Kabi Samratpalli locality here in this town. Ajodhya’s wife Ritanjali is presently battling for life in AIIMS.

Sources said the cylinder exploded while Ritanjali was cooking. In no time a huge fire engulfed the entire house, with Ajodhya, Ritanjali and their son trapped inside. By the time they were rescued by firefighters, they had suffered critical injuries.

All the three were rushed to a hospital here. As there conditions deteriorated, they were sent to the AIIMS facility in Bhubaneswar.

However all medical efforts proved futile as the father-son duo breathed their last.

