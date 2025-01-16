Mumbai: Hindi film star Saif Ali Khan sustained injury after he was attacked with a knife at home by a thief.

A theft occurred at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s house early this morning around 4 AM.

During the robbery, a thief attacked Saif with a knife, injuring him. Fortunately, the injury is not serious, as the knife wound is on his back.

The police have started an investigation, and CCTV footage from the area around the house is being reviewed.

According to reports, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh are safe.

The family has not yet issued any official statement regarding the incident. Mumbai police have confirmed the news.

The Mumbai Joint CP Law and Order has confirmed the incident, stating that Saif was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment last night, and CCTV footage is being used to investigate the suspects.

The DCP Bandra division confirmed that the actor was injured.

An unidentified person intruded in the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on.”

Saif is the son of Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The actor made his acting debut in Parampara in 1993. He was seen in films such as Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Kachche Dhaage, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Parineeta, Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Love Aaj Kal, Race, Cocktail, Tanhaji.

He was last seen onscreen in Devara: Part 1 starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor and NTR Jr.