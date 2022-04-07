Mumbai: Actress Sayani Gupta and Hussain Dalal-starrer short film Shameless, which was India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Live Action Short Film category – releases digitally Thursday.

The short has been released on Amazon miniTV.

“We are delighted to bring such a critically acclaimed title to Amazon miniTV’s library of award-winning short films. We are sure that this story will offer an avenue for viewers to pause, register and think about how compassion is important”, said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

‘Shameless’ is directed by Keith Gomes, and produced by Shabinaa Khan.

“Shameless is a special one! Sayani and Hussain have acted brilliantly and have done full justice to the captivating narrative. We are glad that with Amazon miniTV, viewers across the country will be able to enjoy this short film,” said Shabinaa, presenter and producer of the film.

The story of the film deals with human nature, between two characters – Praveen and Bharti.

Praveen – a software engineer, despite living an active life on social media, lives all by himself at his house. This routine of his monotonous regimen comes to a scary halt when he encounters a delivery girl named Bharti.