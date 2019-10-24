Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan’s bikini photos while on a Sri Lankan vacation are scorching social media.

Sara is out enjoying some “me time”, having taken time out from her busy schedule. In snapshots posted from her holiday, Sara is seen chilling in cool waters, sipping on coconut water and “wave-ing”.

The Simmba actress took to Instagram to share the images. “Lady in Lanka,” she captioned them.

In one of the photos, she is posing with coconut water while taking a dip in a pool. In another, she is flaunting her back and enjoying the sea beach view. Going by another photo, she had fun playing in rainfall too.

Later, she took to Instagram stories to share that her holiday had come to an end but she left some videos of her “happy place” and “me time” moments too.

On the work front, she is busy shooting for the remake of Coolie No 1.