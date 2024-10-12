Mumbai: Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is featured in the revamped version of the track ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’, has given a peek into the practice of the track from the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Shehnaaz Saturday took to Instagram, where she is seen dancing with her choreographers Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat. The actress is seen doing the hookstep of the song, which was originally from the 2003 film Chameli starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rahul Bose.

“Le teri hogayi yaar #sajnavesajna #shehnaazgill #sunidichauhan,” she wrote as the caption.

The revamped version of the track features Shehnaaz and Rajkummar Rao. It is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, who crooned the original track and Divya kumar.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also stars Triptii Dimri, Mallika Sherawat, Rakesh Bedi and Vijay Raaz. The film follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’.

She has been a part of films like Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, Honsla Rakh, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and most recently Thank You for Coming.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled– ‘Maar Kar Gayi’, ‘Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan’, ‘Je Haan Ni Karni’, ‘Putt Sardaran De’, ‘Lakh Laanhta’, ‘Viah Da Chaa’, ‘Jatt Jaan Vaarda’, ‘Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna’, ‘Jatti Hadd Sekhdi’, ‘Gunday Ik Vaar Fer’, ‘Peg Paun Wele’, ‘Gedi Route’, ‘Shona Shona’, and ‘Habit’. She also has ‘Sab First Class’ in the pipeline.

The actress gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. Her chemistry with the winner and late star Sidharth Shukla was loved by the audiences and were fondly referred to as “SidNaaz”.