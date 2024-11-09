Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13, recently captured the attention of her fans with her latest Instagram post, where she flaunted her toned back.

The post, which was shared on her on Instagram, quickly went viral, leaving her followers in awe of her stunning physique. In the picture, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a chic outfit that accentuates her back. She flaunts her toned back abs in a stylish pink crop top that she paired with blue denim jeans. The actress opted for minimal makeup, showcasing her natural beauty. Gill is seen flaunting her radiant smile as she poses for the camera.

In the next click, she is seen holding a small box with “The Beatles” written on it. Fans flooded the comment section, showering her with compliments and admiration. One said, “Oye hoye koi toh rok lo.” Another wrote, “Haayee ye kamar.” A third user commented, “That Shine in your eyes.”

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress had earlier given fans a sneak peek into her breakfast. She posted a photo of paratha on a plate served with green chutney and curd. Gill also posted a picture of slices of what look like pancakes, topped with a drizzle of sugary or honey syrup and fresh fruit.

Work-wise, Shehnaaz Gill became a popular household name after she appeared on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show “Bigg Boss 13”, where she finished in third place. Post this, there was no looking back for the actress, as she went on to feature in several music videos.

In 2023, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan where she was paired opposite Raghav Juyal. She also featured in Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s backed project Thank You.

Shehnaaz Gill was most recently seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.