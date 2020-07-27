Bigg Boss Kannada fame Jayashree Ramaiya created a panic on social media by sharing a video in which she said she is quitting and bid adieu to the world and depression. The actress has been battling depression for quite some time now, her friends said.

In a live session, Jayashree begged for mercy killing as she is no longer able to battle depression. She shared a video and wrote goodbye to the world and depression.

“I am not doing all of these for publicity sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir as well. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but depressed. I have been going through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed since childhood and unable to overcome it,” Jayashree said in her live session. She went on to call herself a loser and said that she deserved to die. Jayashree also asked people to stop talking ill about her.

She begged for mercy killing during the session. “I am a loser I need mercy killing. That is all I expect right now. I am not a good girl. Please, please, please give me mercy killing,” Jayashree said.

But the host and actor of the reality show, Kiccha Sudeep, immediately came into action and helped Jayashree and saved her life. Later, Jayashree deleted the video and posted another video.

After deleting the video, Jayashree thanked Kiccha Sudeep and wrote another post which read, “Thanks a lot Sudeep Sir for ur care and you saved me along with his team members and my loving friends and fans love u all!! Sorry for making u guys panic I am back to form..Thanks media for the support am grateful to u all!!”

Jayashree made her debut with Uppu Huli Khara but shot to fame with famous show Bigg Boss Season 3.

