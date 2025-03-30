Baliapal: A police sub-inspector has been arrested on charge of cheating a young woman under the pretext of marriage in Balasore district’s Bahanaga block. The accused, identified as Bijay Kumar Sahu from Badatalapada village under Jamkunda panchayat, was taken into custody by a team led by Basta SDPO Manas Deo Saturday.

According to reports, Bijay allegedly developed a romantic relationship with a young woman from Nikhira village, under the jurisdiction of Baliapal police station, while undergoing training at Baliapal Physical Training College in 2017. During this period, he reportedly promised to marry her and engaged in physical relationship with her.

After securing the job as a sub-inspector and undergoing training in Malkangiri, Bijay allegedly began avoiding the woman, refusing to marry her. Despite several pleas from the woman’s family and the village elders seeking justice, no resolution was reached.

Feeling betrayed, the woman lodged a formal complaint at Baliapal police station December 24, 2024. A case (264/24) was registered, and an investigation was initiated. However, despite passage of three months, no concrete action had been taken. Ultimately, the woman approached Balasore SP Friday, which prompted swift action under the supervision of Basta SDPO Manas Deo.

A police team led by Baliapal police officer Govind Behera raided Bijay’s residence and arrested him. Bijay was produced before the court Saturday, but his bail plea was rejected, leading to his remand to judicial custody.

PNN