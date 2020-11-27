Bhubaneswar: After facing criticisms from the opposition BJP and the Congress over the alleged involvement of Minister Arun Sahoo in the murder of five-year-old Pari of Jadupur village in Nayagarh district, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday agreed to Opposition demands of forming a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the case.

The CM stated, “If SIT investigation is what required, State Government will take steps in this regard and do immediately. My government is always committed for free and fair investigation and we always want justice to be done.”

“I am deeply saddened by the incident. My government will always stand for Rule of Law3. I would request all the members to cooperate and participate”, added Patnaik.

The move came after the BJP and the Congress MLAs created a ruckus Friday once more in the Assembly during the ongoing Winter Session. The opposition MLAs demanded the resignation of Higher Education Minister Sahoo.

The parents of the murdered girl have alleged involvement of persons close to Sahoo in the murder. They have said that their grievances are not being looked into in proper manner. The parents also had attempted self-immolation November 24 in front of Odisha Assembly to press forward their demands of a free and fair investigation.

Earlier November 25 Minister of State for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra had said that the Crime Branch will investigate the gruesome murder of Pari. She was found dead at Jadupur village under Sadar police limits of Nayagarh district under mysterious circumstances June 14. Her body was recovered from a spot only 50 metres away from the place where she went missing June 23. It has been alleged that persons close to Sahoo are involved in the death of the minor.

PNN