Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were dealt a big blow as paceman T Natarajan was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). It was said that T Natarajan had not recovered from a knee injury. Sources said that Natarajan had suffered the injury in Australia last year.

Natarajan had played only two out of the four games for SRH this season. Sources said that that he never fully recovered from the knee injury. He sustained the injury due to excessive workload on the tour of Australia.

“Natarajan never fully recovered from his knee injury. He went for rehabilitation at the NCA. However, it is now evident that even when he was declared fit to return against England he was not fit. Even though he played one T20 and one ODI, he was not 100 per cent match fit. Now he could be out for a longer period as he had rushed his comeback without doing proper rehab,” a BCCI source said Friday. It once more throws light on the faulty rehab programme that the BCCI follows. It did due to it that Natarajan was allowed to play competitive cricket, even though he was not match fit.

Natarajan became an overnight sensation with his yorkers at death during the last IPL. He and subsequently played all three formats for India in Australia as a number of players were injured during the series.

Once he was back in India, for the longest time, the BCCI never made it public that Natarajan had sustained a knee injury. The BCCI kept the entire matter under wraps and probably rushed Natarajan back into cricket when he shouldn’t have been playing.