Mumbai: The glamorous and glittery Hindi movie industry has many dark secrets, though it looks normal from outside. And one of the darkest secrets is casting couch. Many actresses have spoken openly about it and shared their experiences.

Going deeper, a number of scandals and secrets will put you in great shock. From Bipasha Basu to Shiney Ahuja and Ashmit Patel-Riya Sen, there are many actors and actresses who have been involved in s*x and MMS scandals.

Ashmit Patel and Riya Sen: Amisha Patel’s brother Ashmit Patel and actress Riya Sen’s MMS clip, in which the two can be seen in an intimate position, was leaked by miscreants.

Shahid and Kareena Kapoor: Shahid and Kareena were the most loved and popular couple. Before their break-up, a video of the couple was leaked where they were seen smooching passionately. Another unconfirmed video was leaked where someone looking like Kareena was seen stripping.

Ruslaan Mumtaz and Sasha Agha: The two actors were spotted kissing each other in a video that went viral.

Shiney Ahuja rape case: The Gangster actor was accused of raping his maid. He was jailed for the same, and while he made a comeback after being released from the jail, his career was finished.

Bipasha Basu-Amar Singh: An audio tape of her allegedly talking dirty to politician Amar Singh hit the waves. Despite Amar Singh reportedly using his clout to have the tape hidden, the scandalous conversation made its way to the hands, or rather the ears, of the public in 2011.

Payal Rohatgi and Dibakar Banerjee: Actress Payal Rohatgi accused director Dibakar Banerjee of apparently asking her to strip in exchange for a role in his then upcoming film, Shanghai.