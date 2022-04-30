Berhampur: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha’s Crime Branch has seized huge quantity of cannabis (ganja) and gold ornaments Friday from Raghunathsahi under Buguda police limits in Ganjam district.

Meanwhile, the raid also arrested two drug peddlers in this connection.

The arrested have been identified as Banamali Pradhan and Arun Pradhan from Raghunathsahi in Buguda, who happen to be brothers.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the STF raided the village late April 29 night leading to the huge seizure and arrest of the accused.

“Following a thorough search, the STF team has seized around 107 kilograms of ganja, 517 grams of opium, 607 grams of gold ornaments, 196 grams of silver ornaments, a sedan and at least 29 documents of landed properties and several incriminating instruments from possession of the accused,” a senior official expressed.

“As the accused brother duo could not produce any valid document in support of possessing the cannabis and opium, they were arrested and forwarded to a local court earlier Saturday,” the official said.

A case under NDPS Act, 1985 has been registered in this connection and police have launched a detailed probe which is underway.

STF has seized more than 50 kilograms of brown sugar and heroin, 202 grams of cocaine, over 93 quintals of cannabis, 750 grams of opium since 2020. STF has also arrested 141 drug peddlers.

PNN