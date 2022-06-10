Dhenkanal: Stressed over repayment of loans, a man and his wife allegedly died by suicide in Kankadapala village under Sadar police limits in this district late night Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Bisikesan Sahu and his wife Mama Sahu.

They have left behind their 14-year-old son who was unaware of the developments as he was sleeping at night in a different room. In the morning when he did not hear their voices he informed neighbours who broke open the door and found the couple hanging from the ceiling. A note stating ‘we have consumed poison’ was also found within the room.

Police reached the spot after being informed about the suicide. They have launched a probe and have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the extreme step by the couple is yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that the two were under stress over repayment of loans. Sources said that lenders would frequently visit the residence of the couple and at times heated arguments were heard.

Sources said the couple had taken loans from various local money lenders for running a snacks stall in the village. However, they suffered losses in the business, in the past couple of years. They added that the couple was having difficulty in making both ends meet.