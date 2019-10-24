Cuttack: Strict norms introduced by the government and the prevailing bad weather are likely to affect the sale of crackers for the upcoming Diwali at Padmapur here.

This year, most of the traditional cracker-making units at Padmapur and nearby Mahajanpur and Trilochanpur have failed to get the mandatory licenses from the authorities concerned. Many cracker makers of the locality claimed that strict government guidelines have prevented them from getting licenses.

It is worth mentioning here that Padmapur is considered as the Shivakasi Odisha due to its flourishing cracker-making units. Hundreds of families in the locality earn their livelihood by preparing variety of crackers for Diwali.

Traders from several parts of the state as well as common people usually purchase crackers from Padmapur. The locality used to witness cracker business worth around Rs 1 crore during Diwali, sources said.

“We have been making crackers for last several decades. My father had been obtaining license for manufacturing crackers for at least 50 years. I have been also doing the same for last 30 years. This year, no one from our locality got a license due to the strict norms. More than 300 families lost their livelihood,” said Gagan Mohanty of Padmapur.

After failing to obtain licences from the authorities concerned, some villagers of Padmapur had started manufacturing crackers clandestinely. On a tip-off, Jagatpur police raided the illegal cracker-making units and seized finished crackers and raw materials worth Rs 50 lakh from the locality.

This apart, police had arrested at least 12 persons in connection with the illegal cracker-making units at Padmapur. “We were earning livelihood by working in cracker-manufacturing units. This year, we are sitting idle as most of the firework producing units did not get the licences,” said Dipak Mahalik, a labourer.

On the other hand, the prevailing rainy condition is also expected to dampen the sale of firework at Padmapur and other parts of the district. “There is only a few days left for Diwali. We have procured crackers worth lakhs of rupee. The rains have affected our sales,” said Sukanta Kumar Sahu, a trader.

CP advisory for mishap-free Diwali

Bhubaneswar: The Twin-City Commissionerate Police (CP), Wednesday, issued an advisory for the public to ensure a mishap-free Diwali. The advisory urged the public to buy crackers below 125 decibels only from licensed firecracker shops and burst it between 8pm and 10pm. “In a bid to avoid any untoward incidents, children should be allowed to use firecrackers only under strict supervision of adults. Besides, people should ensure wearing cotton clothes while celebrating the festival of lights. Residents should burst the crackers at open places like grounds and avoid bursting crackers at restricted areas like hospitals, educational intuitions, court and religious places,” read the advisory. First-aid box should be kept handy while lighting crackers. And in case of emergencies, one may call the police control room at 100 or Fire services at 101 for help, added the advisory.