Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will begin accepting applications for its ambitious ‘Subhadra Yojana’ from Saturday to enroll new beneficiaries.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said women aged 21 years and above can apply online through the dedicated Subhadra portal.

Those who are 20 or 21 years old may also submit preliminary applications, but their registration under the scheme will be confirmed once they turn 21, she added.

The online application portal will reportedly be open to all eligible applicants across the state, except in areas where the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force.

Notably, Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious women-centric welfare scheme of the BJP government, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday (September 17) in 2024.

The scheme is designed to provide eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each one on Rakhi Purnima, and the other on International Women’s Day (March 8).

PNN