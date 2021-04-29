Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the states, the survey of social and educational conditions of people belonging to backward classes has been held up.

The survey was scheduled to begin from May 1.

The Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes Thursday informed this by issuing an order.

“In pursuance of the guidelines issued by the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha vide Office Order No- 1968 dated 15.04.2021 in connection with the recent upsurge of SARS-CoV 2 related cases in the state, the Survey of Social and Educational conditions of the people belonging to backward classes which was previously scheduled to commence from 1st May, 2021 is hereby held up until further instructions from the commission,” read the order.

The order also stated that the revised schedule for the survey will be communicated at an appropriate time.

Notably, Odisha Thursday reported 6,998 positive COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 4,35,513. The numbers of active and recovered cases in the state stand at 57,710 and 3,75,721 respectively. The state also registered 12 fresh fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,029.

PNN