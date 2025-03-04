Mumbai: Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are once again in the headlines. According to reports, after dating for two years, the couple has ended their relationship. Adding to the speculation, Tamannaah and Vijay have deleted their photos from Instagram, fuelling breakup rumours.

A Pinkvilla report claims that Tamannaah and Vijay parted ways a few weeks ago. However, both actors have remained silent on the matter. The news saddens fans, as many were eagerly awaiting their wedding. Questions about their wedding plans would frequently arise whenever the two were spotted together.

According to reports, Vijay and Tamannaah separated weeks ago but have mutually decided to remain good friends. Both actors are now focusing on their respective careers.

The couple made their relationship public during the promotions of Lust Stories 2. Vijay had previously mentioned that they never tried to hide their relationship but valued their privacy, keeping many moments just for themselves.

Also Read: Rashmika row escalates as Karnataka Congress MLAs split over remarks

Despite this, Vijay and Tamannaah never shied away from posing together. Whenever they were seen in public, they happily posed for the paparazzi and often attended events together.

According to unverified reports, Tamannaah and Vijay were planning to tie the knot this year with the blessings of their parents.