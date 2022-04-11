Cuttack: A teenage boy drowned while two others went missing in the Mahanadi river near Jobra under Jagatpur police limits here Sunday.

Sources said the incident took place in the afternoon when Chhotu, 17, Seikh Sahil, 18, and Raj, 17, three friends of Charigharia-Chunabhati area under Malgodown police limits here had gone to take bath in the Mahanadi river near Jobra around 1:30pm.

“However, they were swept away due to strong currents,” they added.

It was learnt that some locals jumped into the river and managed to rescue Sahil and rushed him to SCB Medical College and Hospital where the college boy was declared ‘dead on arrival’.

ODRAF and Fire Services personnel were on a rescue operation when the last report came in.

Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Cuttack ACP (Zone-I) Subhanarayan Muduli, Jagatpur inspector in-charge Rabindra Nath Meher and Malgodown inspector in-charge Trupti Ranjan Nayak took stock of the rescue operation in the evening.

PNN