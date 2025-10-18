Bhubaneswar: A teenage girl was rescued in a distraught condition from a roadside in Bhubaneswar, police said Saturday.

The girl was admitted to the Capital Hospital, and a medical examination revealed that she had been raped, they said.

The girl, about 16 years old, was rescued from the Ashok Nagar area late Thursday night.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she hailed from Jharkhand. However, her identity is yet to be fully confirmed as she has no mobile phone or any documents, police said.

A case was lodged at the Capital police station under sections related to sexual assault.