Mumbai: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi needs no introduction. She is considered the queen of Television. The actress who is known for portraying the roles of a daughter-in-law, that every mother-in-law wants, has left for Cape Town Friday morning.

Let us tell you that Divyanka is going to be seen in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Meanwhile, Divyanka has already started missing husband and actor Vivek Dahiya. To show how much she missed him, the Telly queen shared some pictures on her social media handle.

She wrote she would miss waking up next to a cute face in the mornings to come during her shoot in Khatron ke Khiladi.

Worth mentioning, the couple tied the knot in 2016. Both met on the set of the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and became friends and later fell in love. Divyanka was last seen in the upcoming show Crime Patrol on Sony TV. Before going to the show, Divyanka had told in an interview that, she has water phobia and at first she does not even know swimming.

“But now I have learned everything overcoming my fear,” she added.

The show also includes TV personalities Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Vishal Aditya Singh are other names who will be seen in the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure show.