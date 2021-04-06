Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher and Ahana Kumra seem impressed with the team of their upcoming short film Happy Birthday. The first look of the film was launched Monday. However, the release date of the film in India was not disclosed. Anupam Kher has played a pivotal role in the film, directed by Prasad Kadam. Happy Birthday recently made it to the final of the ‘Paris Play Film Festival’. It was also selected for ‘New York City International Film Festival’.

Anupam said that he always likes to work with youngsters. “I enjoy working with young talent as they are enthusiastic and eager. They keep me charged as I take it as a challenge to keep reinventing myself. The short film is especially exciting and it gives me an opportunity to do something different. I’m glad that Happy Birthday is garnering international recognition. Congratulations to the entire team,” Anupam said.

Kumra seconds the statement of Anupam. “I said yes to the film the minute I read the script. I think it was a very powerful script. It was very moving. It’s a dark thriller and despite that the performances of the actors will hold because the script is written so well. I am so excited that it has been selected for the ‘Paris Play Film Festival’. I really look forward to the finals because I really think this film has great potential. Director Prasad (Kadam) has done a fantastic job along with the entire team and the credit goes to the crew. And Anupam sir, off course so happy to be sharing screen space with him once again, I couldn’t be happier than this,” Kumra said.