Bhubaneswar: Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was released from the hospital Thursday and he is back at his Behala home. He is currently resting and is hoping to resume his normal lifestyle within a couple of weeks. It has indeed been a traumatic time for Sourav Ganguly after he suddenly suffered a heart attack last Saturday. However, he is now much better.

In the last five days, many high profile persons including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BCCI secretary Jay Shah visited Ganguly at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery. Ganguly has thanked them all for their wishes. He has also expressed his gratitude to doctors and nurses who attended to him and helped him recover quickly. “I thank the doctors and nurses at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon,” Ganguly told reporters while leaving the hospital here Thursday.

However, Ganguly had a special word of appreciation for former Bengal cricketer Joydeep Mukherjee. The latter incidentally is close friend of Ganguly. “What u have done for me in the last 5 days is something I will remember for life… have known U for 40 yrs now… and it’s gone beyond just family,” Ganguly wrote along with a photograph of the two on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJu46swl_Vb/

Sources have said that it was Joydeep who prompted Ganguly to go to the hospital when he initially felt sick Saturday. Initially Ganguly had thought that if he rested at home he would overcome the bout of sickness. However, Joydeep was not ready to buy that argument and took him to the hospital. Doctors have also said that had it not been for prompt medical intervention, Ganguly’s condition could have turned critical.

Incidentally Joydeep was also one of the support staff members when Ganguly was the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders. The two have played a number of Ranji Trophy matches together.