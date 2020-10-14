Bhubaneswar: They are both happily married now; both have kids and are very successful in their respective careers. However once tinsel town and the sports world were abuzz over their alleged ‘affair’. However, the alleged ‘affair’ did not last long and both Shahid Kapoor and Sania Mirza went their different ways.

If sources in the Hindi film industry are to believed, Shahid Kapoor found solace in Sania Mirza immediately after his breakup with Kareena Kapoor. The two met at a party organised in 2009 by a common friend and it did not take long for the sparks to ignite into fireworks. Soon the two were seen at a number of places together with no apparent efforts to hide their relationship as many famous personalities do. They were seen holding hands also. However, none of the two openly spoke about the bond they shared and have not done so even with the passage of time.

So close did Shahid and Sania become that the former requested filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj to do the outdoor shoot of the film Kaminey in Hyderabad. Shahid wanted to spend some quality time with Sania and so he wanted to shoot the film in Hyderabad. The two even attended together a friend’s party at Bangkok if sources are to be believed.

However, lovey-dovey feelings did not continue for long and the two decided to go their separate ways. Allegedly Sania was tired of Shahid’s ‘possessiveness’ and wanted some ‘space’ for herself. Sources also said at that time that Shahid considered Sania as his ‘TROPHY’ – a term that she did not really like. Also a superstar of the Telegu film industry was the reason behind the breakup of the two according to the rumour mills.

Well, whatever may have happened in the past, both are happy in their lives now. Sania have married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik while Shahid have tied the knot with Meera Rajput. Both have been immensely successful in their careers.

Here’s wishing the two many more years of happiness and peace