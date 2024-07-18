Puri: The Trinity, Lord Jagannath, his elder Balabhadra, and devi Subhadra after returning from Gundicha temple dedicated ‘Adharpana’ – a holy drink for the salvation of ghostly bodies, sinned souls, and other spirits Thursday night.

In the early morning of Thursday, the priests simultaneously performed Mangal Arati at 7.15 AM, followed by Tadap lagi, Mailum, Abakash, Rosa Homa, and Surya Puja, the regular daily rituals of the deities on the three rathas.

The servitors dressed deities in new clothes and Gopal Bhog was offered at 10.50 AM. Madhyahna dhupa (bhog) consisting of dry sweets was offered. At about 6.30 PM the process for preparing Adharpana began.

In this ritual, nine large open-mouth barrel-shaped clay pitchers one-meter height full of tasty drinks (consisting of cheese, butter, milk, sweet, and many other ingredients) were placed before the three deities on their respective chariots.

The pitchers were as high as touching the lips (adhar) of the deities. This ritual is popularly called Adhar pana. Drinks used to be provided by many mutts entrusted by the then kings.

The priests performed “Sodosha Upachar Pooja” on the three chariots in the late evening.

After the Puja, all the clay pitchers full of holy drink were smashed on the deck of the chariots, spilling the entire drink on the floor.

It is believed that numerous spirits, ghostly bodies, and souls trail the deities during the rath yatra keeping a close vigil on this event to get Mokshya by tasting the holy drink.

The Trinity would remain on their respective chariot tonight and would enter into the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple Friday night in ceremonial Pahandi popularly called Niladri Bije.

