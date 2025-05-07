Bhadrak: Two persons were killed and three others sustained critical injuries in an explosion at a firecracker depot near Haladidiha bypass, located within Ward No-25 of Bhadrak Municipality area, Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sheikh Musharaf, 12, son of Sheikh Akhtar, and a 40-year-old woman, Rahitoon Biwi — both residents of Haladidiha bypass area.

Police said a total of five persons were seriously injured in the blast that occurred at around 9:30 a.m. The injured included a minor boy and four women who were inside the warehouse at the time.

They were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where two of them succumbed while undergoing treatment, they added.

Those undergoing treatment were identified as Sultana Biwi, 40, of Haladidiha bypass, Ajifa Biwi, 30, of Pathan Mohalla, and Rashmita Jena, 24, daughter of Kunu Jena from Kazibazar in Garadpur.

Sources said that the warehouse had been operating for over 30 years and was used for manufacturing/storing firecrackers. It is suspected that the blast occurred during the making of crackers. Locals rushed to the site upon hearing the loud blast, only to find the warehouse engulfed in flames.

They used banana leaves and clothes to carry the victims to the district hospital in Bhadrak after rescuing them.

The hospital premises witnessed emotional scenes, with family members and relatives of the injured gathering in large numbers.

Senior police officials, including Additional SP Arup Abhishek Behera, Sambit Majhi, Town police station IIC Prabhanshu Mishra, Purunabazar SI Deeptirekha Swain, and ASI Lalu Hansda, rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Angry residents blocked the Bhadrak-Chandabali Road near Haladidiha in protest after the bodies returned to the area following post-mortem.

Former Minister Prafulla Samal, Bhadrak Municipality Chairperson Gulmakki Habib and youth leader Zahid Habib visited the hospital to inquire about the treatment to the victims.

ASP Behera said authorities are verifying whether the warehouse had a valid license to manufacture firecrackers, and what caused the explosion.

“Strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible,” he added.

