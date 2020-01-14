Daringbadi: Kandhamal police arrested two persons Monday for killing a 40-year-old man over suspicion of practising sorcery.

The murder took place at Talakutruka village under Katingia panchayat of Brahmanigaon police limits in Daringbadi block.

The accused have been identified as Sumant Mallick of Talakutruka village and his maternal uncle Kutrasa Mallick from Ganjam. The deceased has been identified as Sudam Mallick.

According to police sources, Sumant had long suspected that Sudam was involved in witchcraft to harm him and acquire his property. He hatched a plan with his maternal uncle to eliminate him. Sudam, who was residing alone, was killed by the duo at his home January 3. Later, they put the body afire at a place about 1.5kilometres from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Sudam’s family members couldn’t find him and heard about his murder from locals. The accused duo also threatened the deceased’s family members in order to pressurize them into silence. Sudam’s younger brother Pratap, who works outside of the village, got to know about the incident and filed a case with the police after reaching home.

Acting on the FIR, police initiated an investigation and eventually apprehended the accused duo. The accused persons have also been forwarded to court. Police officials have also seized the murder weapons, partially-burnt bones and ash from the spot, a source in the police said.