Cuttack: Justice Jaswant Singh and Justice Arindam Sinha were Friday sworn in as new judges of Orissa High Court.

Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar administered the oath of office to the new judges in the presence of puisne judges of the High Court and other dignitaries at Cuttack today.

Justice Jaswant Singh, a judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice Arindam Sinha, a judge of Calcutta High Court were transferred to Orissa High Court recently.

UNI