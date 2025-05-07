New Delhi: Several airlines from the UAE and across the Gulf have reportedly cancelled or diverted flights to India and Pakistan following heightened tensions in the region after Indian strikes on targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Gulf carriers including Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways suspended flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha to several northern Indian and Pakistani cities, as Pakistan shut down its airspace.

Etihad confirmed that some of its aircraft had to return mid-flight. Indian carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet also issued travel advisories. “Airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Amritsar, are closed until further notice,” SpiceJet stated early Wednesday.

Emirates cancelled flights between Dubai and cities such as Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot and Peshawar. “Passengers booked on these cancelled services are advised not to travel to airports in Pakistan. Flights to and from Karachi remain unaffected,” the airline announced.

Etihad detailed that three of its Pakistan-bound flights May 6 — EY284 (Abu Dhabi to Lahore), EY296 (Abu Dhabi to Karachi), and EY302 (Abu Dhabi to Islamabad) — were rerouted back to Abu Dhabi. Return services from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to Abu Dhabi were also suspended.

Budget airline flydubai confirmed that while some flights were suspended or diverted earlier in the day, operations to Karachi were ongoing, and flights to cities like Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan and Sialkot had resumed. “We are closely monitoring the situation. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority,” a spokesperson said.

International carriers also adjusted operations. Taiwan’s EVA Air announced changes to its Europe-bound routes to avoid conflict-affected airspace, including a flight from Vienna that returned to its origin and a Taipei–Milan flight that was rerouted via Vienna for refuelling.

Korean Air diverted its Seoul–Dubai route away from Pakistani airspace, choosing a longer path via Myanmar, Bangladesh, and India. Thai Airways also began rerouting flights to Europe and South Asia, cautioning travellers about potential delays.

Taipei Taoyuan International Airport’s schedule indicated that China Airlines had cancelled its Wednesday non-stop flight to London as a precaution.

