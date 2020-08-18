Choudwar: A 21-year-old undertrial prisoner died by suicide at the Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack district late night Monday. The matter however, came to light Tuesday after prison officials informed the media regarding the incident. The deceased has been identified as Bijendra Ban.

Prison superintendent Subhakanta Mishra said, “Ban died by suicide after hanging himself from a fan with the help of a towel in the isolation ward of the jail. The prison authorities informed us about the matter Tuesday morning. We are investigating the case. The body has been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.”

Also Read: Cuttack registers 79 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally goes up to 2,516

Ban a resident of Kuliha village under Karmada police station in Balasore district was shifted to Choudwar jail from Karmada police station as an undertrial prisoner a few days back. As he was a new inmate to the prison, the officials kept Ban in isolation as per the COVID-19 regulations.

“How can an undertrial prisoner commit suicide when police personnel were present inside the jail. We demand a high-level inquiry into the incident,” said family members of Ban. The jail authorities have assured the family members of Ban that a proper probe will conducted to find out the exact reasons for which ban committed suicide.

PNN