Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: For its innovative approach to sustainable urban mobility, Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) bagged the ‘Special Mention Award in Urban Transport’ for its flagship initiatives Ama Bus and Ama E-Ride under the category ‘Running Trophy for State/UT’ which has implemented best urban transport projects.

The award was presented by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal during the valedictory session of Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference 2025 held Sunday in Gurugram. Representing the state and Housing and Urban Development department, Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, along with senior officials from CRUT, received the award.

The Minister also announced that the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Exhibition 2026 will be held in Bhubaneswar, from October 23 to 25, 2026.

In order to ensure a complete transformation of the urban public transport scenario in the City and its hinterland through the use of smart technology, service benchmarking and customer satisfaction, CRUT rolled out its new buses under the brand name of ‘Ama Bus’. The service was launched November 6, 2018 to provide reliable and safe transportation connecting neighbourhoods.

The aim of the initiative is not only to focus on customer service, employee development and technology but also to provide the best public transportation possible and continue to improve the quality of life.

CRUT’s Ama E-Ride aims at providing clean, eco-friendly, first and last-mile connectivity to the public through e-rickshaws. With the introduction of the service, CRUT is committed to providing seamless, reliable and affordable feeder transportation services to the citizens of the Capital region.