Jajpur: A vehicle carrying 14.80 quintals of kendu leaves was seized by the Odisha Vigilance Forest Wing near Sukinda in Jajpur district Friday. The estimated value of the seized vehicle and kendu leaves is approximately Rs 11.94 lakh. The driver, Prashanta Mirdha of Godimunda village, and the helper, Papuna Pradhan of Mankadchua village – both under Handapa police station in Angul district – were arrested and produced in court.

A case (1/2025) has been registered at the Sukinda forest range. According to sources, the Cuttack forest division received credible information that kendu leaves were being illegally transported to another state in a vehicle. Acting on the tip-off, a vigilance raid was conducted with assistance from the Sukinda range officer.