Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan and his childhood friend and girlfriend Natasha Dalal have tied the knot.

Adhering to all rituals, both of them took seven rounds at a hotel in Alibaug. After tying the knot, the groom shared their first look on Instagram.

Now a video has gone viral in which the bride is seen sitting on a chair. Celebrity makeup and hair artist, Namrata Soni, on her Instagram handle, shared a video of Natasha getting ready for the wedding. The bride, who is a fashion designer, designed her own outfit. She wore an off-white lehenga and rounded off her look with a floral hair accessory, white bangles, emeralds and diamonds jewellery. She had her ‘bridal moment’ as she placed a veil over her head.

Varun wore a special sherwani designed by his maternal uncle and well-known fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Varun and Natasha’s wedding took place at The Mansion in Alibaug. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kohli and Zoa Morani were present.

Notably, the guest list at Varun and Natasha’s wedding was limited to around 40-50 names, eyeing the COVID-19 protocols. It was being said that a strict no-phone policy was imposed at the wedding and security was tightened to ensure that there are no leaks.

