Indian minds are among the finest in jugaad (innovative hacks), and a viral video circulating online proves this yet again. In the video, a cooking pot is divided into two sections using a flour wall. On one side, a potato curry is being prepared, while on the other side, a roti is being cooked. It’s almost unbelievable to see it in action.

This innovative method seems like a kitchen revolution in itself. In this new avatar of a wok, the flour wall effectively prevents the curry from spilling over to the roti side. On one side, the vegetable simmers, while on the other, the roti cooks swiftly both processes happening simultaneously. Watching it feels like witnessing two armies fighting their own battles on the same battlefield.

This example of desi jugaad shows that while much of the world follows the principle of ‘Divide and Rule,’ Indians continue to astonish the world with their philosophy of ‘Divide and Cook.’ Half the pot is dedicated to the vegetable, the other half to the roti, powered simply by clever thinking and everyday intelligence no expensive technology required. This creative kitchen science is winning hearts and redefining efficiency.

The video, shared from an X (formerly Twitter) account, has garnered significant viewership. Social media users are reacting differently. One user commented, “When Indians come up with jugaad, the world’s system comes to a standstill.” Another wrote, “Poor man, he is helpless.” A third quipped, “A boon for bachelors, just make sure this jugaad doesn’t fall into Pakistan’s hands!”