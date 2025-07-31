A very shocking and frightening incident has come to light from the Pakur district of Jharkhand. There was chaos in a house under the Maheshpur police station area after a poisonous cobra snake was seen popping out of Vinod Bhagat’s bathroom commode.

According to reports, Vinod Bhagat went to the bathroom in the morning as usual. As soon as he looked toward the commode, he saw a long cobra snake slowly coming out of it. Seeing this, Vinod got scared and immediately screamed. Hearing the noise, the rest of the family members rushed to the spot.

वायरल वीडियो झारखंड के पाकुड़ जिले का है. यहां एक घर के बाथरूम में कमोड से कोबरा सांप निकलने से हड़कंप मच गया. pic.twitter.com/gQ9ADyRd2Z — Abhishek Kumar (ABP News) (@pixelsabhi) July 31, 2025

The family members immediately closed the door and informed the forest department and the local snake rescue team. Within a short time, snake-catching experts reached the location and captured the snake. It is being reported that the cobra was highly venomous, and if it had not been caught in time, there could have been a major mishap.

Residents say that during the rainy season, snakes often look for hiding places and sometimes enter homes through water pipes or toilets. After this incident, people in the area are very frightened. Everyone is being advised to be cautious before using the bathroom. The forest department has safely captured the cobra and released it into the forest.