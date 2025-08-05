In the age of viral videos, it’s not just humans who are stealing the spotlight — animals are joining the party too. And the latest to charm the internet is a dancing monkey.

Yes, you heard that right. A video shared widely across social media platforms shows a group of boys on a rocky hilltop, enjoying a casual day out. But what sets this clip apart is their unexpected dance partner.

Enter: “Monkesh.”

That’s what the internet has lovingly named this little monkey, who seems to be perfectly in sync with the boys. As one of the boys breaks into a dance, the monkey watches for a second — and then, out of nowhere, joins in with its own moves.

Here’s the viral video:

A Group of Boys Made a Monkey Dance

pic.twitter.com/7HL5KPuRu1 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 5, 2025

The monkey mimics the boy’s dance so perfectly, it almost seems rehearsed. The boys cheer, laugh, and keep dancing, with “Monkesh” right in the middle of the group like he’s one of them.

The location appears to be a hilly and stony area, making the scene look even more cinematic — like something straight out of a wildlife-meets-Bollywood crossover.

Social media users have been flooding the comment section with laughter emojis and heart reactions. Some are calling it the best “collab” of the week, while others say the monkey deserves its own Instagram account.

This short and simple video proves one thing: animals have rhythm too, and when it comes to viral content, you never know who’ll steal the show next — a monk, a boy, or a monkesh.

PNN