A viral video has emerged, showing a woman launching a violent attack on a car with an 8-month-old baby inside. The viral video, which has sent social media into a frenzy, captures the moment the enraged woman pelts stones at the vehicle while the terrified mother and her infant remain inside.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Clown World’.

Threw rocks at a car with an 8-month-old baby inside…

The chaos did not stop there. As the mother tried to record the attacker’s license plate, one of the assailants – another young woman – leapt onto the windscreen in a dramatic display of aggression. The sheer audacity of the attack has left netizens outraged, with many demanding swift justice.

The victim later shared an update on X, revealing that the main perpetrator, a woman over 30, had finally faced the consequences. “The lady pled guilty to wilful damage and has to pay a fine. We are in New Zealand, so it has taken a year to get the case heard,” she wrote.

While the attack may have taken place a year ago, the video’s recent surfacing has reignited discussions about road rage and public safety. Many are calling for stricter penalties to deter such reckless behaviour.

