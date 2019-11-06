Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will start shooting the first schedule of his next project, The Kashmir Files, across the UK, USA and Canada soon. The Kashmir Files is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

Agnihotri, along with his wife and actress Pallavi Joshi, will be interviewing displaced Kashmiri Pandits, who are now settled far away from their roots.

Talking about the first schedule, Agnihotri said: “I believe that this is the first schedule of The Kashmir Files and the most difficult part of the filming process because it involves real people and real stories, which Pallavi and I would capture on camera. Once I get this right, it is half battle won.”

“The research for this project is an extensive one and I want to channelise my energy to digging as deep as possible to get the truth out. This incident should have gone down in the annals in history, but where is it? How many people know about its magnitude?”

In August, Agnihotri shared a poster of the film on the social media. The poster featuring a map of Kashmir in a burnt orange shade had “The right to truth continues” written on it.

Agnihotri also shared that he is making the film on public demand. He said : “A film like The Kashmir Files has to bring out the truth or else it will be just another film that will come and go. I’m making this film ‘by demand’ – I have numerous well wishers who have urged me to pick up this subject.

“I have had people calling me on phone and breaking down and telling me about how they have been witness to their father being butchered into 50 pieces or mother being raped. I owe them the truth”.

Prior to The Kashmir Files, Agnihotri had directed The Tashkent Files, which revolved around the mysterious death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966, soon after the signing of the Tashkent Agreement between India and Pakistan to end their 1965 war.