A video of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is going viral on social media, showing a temple priest blessing him, but with a twist that prompted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene.

The video, now widely shared online, has triggered a wave of humorous reactions, with many users bursting into laughter after watching it.

Shah was on a two-day visit to Varanasi and is scheduled to preside over the Central Regional Council meeting at Hotel Taj Ganges today, June 24.

The clip begins with Shah visiting the Baba Kaal Bhairav temple, accompanied by Adityanath. As Shah stepped inside for darshan, a priest greeted him and began blessing him. However, what caught everyone off guard was the priest’s enthusiastic use of a peacock feather, which he waved over Shah’s head with surprising speed and energy.

आज जब अमित शाह और योगी जी काशी पहुंचे, तो जैसे ही पंडित जी ने अमित शाह जी को आशीर्वाद देना शुरू किया, योगी जी हँस पड़े और बोले, ‘बस, बस’ आप भी यह वीडियो देखें। pic.twitter.com/dSxCEGp7nL — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) June 23, 2025

The priest’s intensity seemed to get the better of him, perhaps forgetting that the man in front of him was the country’s Home Minister. But Yogi Adityanath, who was right behind, quickly sensed the situation. He gently signalled the priest to stop, which he did immediately.

The lighthearted moment has since gone viral, with social media users posting a flood of reactions. One user wrote, “Stop, priest, do you love your life or not?” Another commented, “A Baba saved the priest.” A third added, “Uncle, stop! Are you not scared?”

The video was shared from the account @DrNimoYadav and has garnered millions of views.