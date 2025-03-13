Delhi: Over the past few months, various videos from the Delhi Metro have taken the internet by storm. The metro has become a hotspot for people making reels, many of which go viral on social media.

In the latest viral video, a girl can be seen dancing to a Bhojpuri song on a metro platform while making reels, causing embarrassment to other passengers. Many have expressed their anger and demanded strict action against such behavior.

An X user commented, “Visit Delhi during Holi to witness the ‘festive’ atmosphere—it’s getting out of hand.” Another wrote, “Who will stop them? The metro will be closed on Holi, but people like these will still be excused.”

Some users also pointed out the legal implications, highlighting that Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with obscene acts and songs in public places. Under this law, those found guilty can face up to three months in jail, a fine, or both.

In the interest of passenger safety and convenience, authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against those creating disturbances in the metro.

While Holi is a time for celebration, authorities urge people to enjoy the festival responsibly and maintain discipline in public places.